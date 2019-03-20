Howard James Fontenot, 89, passed away on March 18, 2019, at a local hospital.

Mr. Fontenot was born and grew up in Mamou, La. He served his country during the Korean Conflict with the U.S. Army. Following eight years in the Army he moved to Lake Charles. After thirty-four years he retired from the United States Postal Service. He was a parishioner of St. Margaret Catholic Church, member of the American Legion, and member of the National Association of Letter Carriers. In Mr. Fontenot's free time he enjoyed fishing at his camps in Lake Arthur and Toledo Bend. He also enjoyed toiling in his garden. Mr. Fontenot generously helped many friends and family with their small engine repairs.

He is survived by his son, Mike Fontenot; daughter, Lynn Fontenot Spreen and husband, Douglass; granddaughter, Elyse Spreen; and sister, Bobbie McCauley.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Mary Fontenot; parents, Uylsse and Armid Fontenot; son Kirk Fontentot; three brothers, Floyd, Ray, and Lee Fontenot; and sister, Eula O'Connor.

A funeral service will be held at Johnson Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 21. Burial will follow at Prien Memorial Park. The Very Rev. Marcus Johnson, V.F. will officiate. Visitation will begin at the funeral home from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, with a rosary Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. and will resume at noon on Thursday. Published in American Press on Mar. 20, 2019