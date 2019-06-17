CARLYSS – Howard Taft Massie, Jr, 88, died at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, in a local hospital surrounded by his family.

He was a native of Leesville and had been a resident of Sulphur for many years. After his retirement, Howard and his wife Rosalie moved to Lake Concordia for seven years before returning to Carlyss to be closer to their family. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, sailing, and taking care of his dogs.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Rosalie Massie of Carlyss; his children, Ann Massie Cole and husband, David of Belle Chasse, Sherry Massie Schofield and husband, Wayne of Sulphur, Howard A. Massie and wife, Lulu of Wister, Oklahoma, and Susie Massie Stewart and husband, Edward of Carlyss; his brother, Louis David Massie and wife, Ann of Leesville; ten grandchildren, Denise Rehm and husband, Gannon, Cherie Naquin and husband, Jeremy, Bryan Birtman and wife, Amy, Nicholas Schofield, David Schofield, Kyle Massie and wife, Brooke, Brett Massie and wife, Cassidy, Beau Massie and wife, Ashley, Krissy Morris and husband, Matt, and Clint Stewart and wife, Amy; eleven great-grandchildren with one on the way; and his German Shepherd, "Max". He is preceded in death by his first wife and mother of three of his children, Joan Reich Massie; his parents, Howard Massie, Sr. and Audrey Lott Massie; his sister, Billie Faye McClurg; and his German Shepherd, "Miss Ellie".

His funeral will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines Cemetery in Carlyss. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and from noon until the time of service Wednesday in the funeral home.