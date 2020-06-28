Hubert Glenn Nixon passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the age of 88. He was a native of Kinder, La., and a long-time resident of Baton Rouge, La.

Hubert served three years in the U.S. Army, 13 months of which was on the front lines of the Korean War. As soon as he was honorably discharged, he was employed by South Central Bell until his retirement, after 35 years of service. He had a heart for the work of God and was generous in contributing to both his local church and missions around the world. But most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Hubert is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 66 years, Gloria Pete Nixon; children, Pam Eddings, Gary Nixon (Angela), Paula Murphy (Glenn), Ricky Nixon (Pam) and Patti Wingate (Troy); 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; brothers, Jack, Curt and Roy Nixon; sisters, Linda and Junelle Bushnell; and numerous other family members.

Hubert was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus and Hattie Nixon; brother, Rufus "Boosie" Nixon Jr.; sister, Nelda Doucette; and son-in-law, Ron Eddings.

Visitation will be held at Grace Church of Central, 13845 Hooper Rd., Baton Rouge, La., on Monday, June 29, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. The officiating minister will be Glenn Murphy.

