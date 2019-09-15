|
|
SULPHUR - Hubert Joseph "Grobeck" Vincent, 84, died at 6:37 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in his residence.
He was born in Gueydan and had been a lifelong resident of Sulphur. Grobeck was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Carlyss. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Juanita "Nita" Vincent of Sulphur; his children, Roxanne Ogea and husband, Aldes of DeQuincy, and Mark Vincent and wife, Jennifer, Judy Richard and husband, Buddy, and Carol Ann Bourge, all of Sulphur; his step-children, Brenda Lanthier and husband, Patrick, and Sandra Boudreaux, all of Sulphur; his brother, Elwood Vincent and wife, Libby of Sulphur; his sisters-in-law, Delores Vincent, Leann Vincent and Carolyn "Connie" Vincent; 14 grandchildren, Shanna Vincent North, Brandon, Jonathon and Travis Vincent, Stephen and Renita Ogea, Danielle Cody, Stoney, Glen and Dustin Richard, Cody and Dewel Bourge, and Tiffany and Nicole Lanthier; 27 great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Oliver. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Rita Doucet Vincent; his brothers, Shelton Vincent, J.C. Vincent, Warren Vincent and Melvin Vincent; and his sisters, Francis Cormier and Doris Vincent Kallas.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, in Our Lady of Lasalette Catholic Church in Sulphur. Burial will be in Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly under the direction of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation is from 4-9 p.m. Sunday, with a Rosary service at 6 p.m., and from 8:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Sept. 15, 2019