Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
6:30 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
8:00 AM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Prompt Succor
Resources
More Obituaries for Hubert LeLeux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hubert "Teddy" LeLeux


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hubert "Teddy" LeLeux Obituary
Hubert "Teddy" LeLeux, 75, of Sulphur went to meet his Heavenly Father Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, surrounded by his family in a local hospital.
Teddy was born Dec. 31, 1943, in Orange, Texas, to Galvey and Sadie (Duhon) LeLeux. He was a 1963 graduate of Sulphur High. After graduation, he completed barber school in Shreveport, La. He then returned to Sulphur to work as a barber for 43 years, owning Teddy's Barber Shop on Ruth Street for the last few years before retirement. He was a member of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church, where he was an usher. Teddy loved to fish, do woodworking and shoot pool. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 54 years, Jeanelle Constantine LeLeux; one son, Scott LeLeux and wife, Amy Watson LeLeux; two grandchildren, Kailyn and Kason LeLeux; sisters, Kathryn Newton and Sharon Carney and her husband, Art Carney; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Charlotte Garza; and brother-in-law, Ray Newton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. in Our Lady of Prompt Succor. The Rev. Edward Richard, MS will officiate. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Sulphur. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home, with a recitation of the Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume at 8 a.m. until time to leave for church Monday.
Published in American Press on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hubert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -