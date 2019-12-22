|
Hubert "Teddy" LeLeux, 75, of Sulphur went to meet his Heavenly Father Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, surrounded by his family in a local hospital.
Teddy was born Dec. 31, 1943, in Orange, Texas, to Galvey and Sadie (Duhon) LeLeux. He was a 1963 graduate of Sulphur High. After graduation, he completed barber school in Shreveport, La. He then returned to Sulphur to work as a barber for 43 years, owning Teddy's Barber Shop on Ruth Street for the last few years before retirement. He was a member of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church, where he was an usher. Teddy loved to fish, do woodworking and shoot pool. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 54 years, Jeanelle Constantine LeLeux; one son, Scott LeLeux and wife, Amy Watson LeLeux; two grandchildren, Kailyn and Kason LeLeux; sisters, Kathryn Newton and Sharon Carney and her husband, Art Carney; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Charlotte Garza; and brother-in-law, Ray Newton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. in Our Lady of Prompt Succor. The Rev. Edward Richard, MS will officiate. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Sulphur. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home, with a recitation of the Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume at 8 a.m. until time to leave for church Monday.
Published in American Press on Dec. 22, 2019