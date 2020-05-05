Hubert Phillip Fontenot Jr., age 89, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, peacefully praying his rosary.

Phil was born in Welsh, La., on April 2, 1931, to Hubert Phillip Fontenot Sr. and Estelle Fontenot.

Phil graduated from Sacred Heart in Ville Platte. He also attended University of Southwest Louisiana. After attending college, Phil enlisted in the Air Force during the Korean War. He owned and operated the town hardware store in Elton, Iowa and Welsh during his business career. He also served on the Jefferson Davis Police Jury for over 20 years.

A parishioner of OLSD Catholic Church, he was an active usher and Eucharistic Minister. Phil was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and involved in Boy Scouts of America. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in his earlier years and also had a passion for raising exotic birds during his free time.

Phil is survived by the love of his life for 64 years, JoAnn Davis Fontenot; his son, Aaron Fontenot (Sarah) of Welsh; five daughters, Angela Fontenot, Virginia Guise (Patrick), both of New Orleans, Estelle Fontenot (David) of Hathaway, Aimee Cortez (Jimmy) of Rayne, and Felicia Nash (Jason) of Ragley; his siblings, Bernadine Martin of Welsh, Catherine Carr (Richard) of Lake Charles, Mike Fontenot of Jennings, and Ann-Marie Fontenot of Portland, Ore.; eight grandchildren, Keaton Fontenot, Andrew Fontenot, Slade Walker, Kage Fontenot, Mary Fontenot, Thersa Fontenot, Claire Fontenot and Margaret Fontenot; one great-grandchild, Audrey Watkins; and many loved nieces nephews and a host of dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert Phillip Fontenot Sr. and Estelle Fontenot; two siblings, Stephen Fontenot and Mary Young; and four sons Phillip Fontenot III, David Fontenot, Peter Fontenot, Lyle Fontenot.

Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Oaklawn Cemetery in Welsh, La. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

