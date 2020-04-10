|
Huey Cornelius Faulk passed away from natural causes on April 8, 2020, at the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home in Jennings, at the age of 86. Huey was born in Ebenezer, La., and raised in Estherwood to Cornelius N. Faulk and Fadra Rue Hoffpauir Faulk.
Huey lived a beautiful and blessed life with his wife, Helen and their family. He loved his wife, sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with all his heart. Huey was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and loved the Lord, his Savior. Huey found great joy in fishing and camping. As members of the Airstream Club, Huey and his wife, Helen, loved spending their time traveling all over the United States.
Huey was on active duty in the U.S. Air Force, serving tours in the Korean War and in Germany as a Military Police in the early 1950s. He was discharged from Camp Kilmer, N.J., in November 1953.
Following the war, Huey became a certified master machinist. He moved his family to Lake Charles in 1955 where he went to work for Olin Corporation for 9 years. He then worked for Colonial Pipeline from 1963-1995 before retiring after 32 years as the supervisor for the western Louisiana region.
Huey is survived by his loving wife, Helen Foreman Faulk; and their three sons, Mark Edward Faulk (Karen), Jeffrey Hugh Faulk (Vickie) and Roger Todd Faulk (Julie); grandchildren, Garrett Faulk of Lake Charles, Laura Faulk Van Olst (Austin) of North Carolina, Aaron Faulk (Meagan) of Baton Rouge, John Henry Faulk (Danielle) of Lake Charles, Hillary Faulk of Austin, Texas, and Heidi Faulk Mills (Jeremy) of Destin, Fla.; and great-grandchildren, Colin Faulk, Adyn Faulk, Rhys Van Olst, Carter Mills, Charleston Van Olst, Beauregard Faulk, Lily Mills, Georgia Faulk, Finley Faulk and Gray Faulk.
Huey was predeceased by his parents; and sisters, Wanda Humble and Betty Lormand.
The family would like to thank the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home from the bottom of their hearts for the remarkable and compassionate care shown to Huey over the past four years by each member of its staff. They are also grateful to the staff for working tirelessly to ensure that Huey and every veteran under their care was as safe as possible, especially during these trying times. Because of their diligent efforts, Huey was able to be called up to God from natural causes.
Huey's family will hold a private graveside service at Consolata Cemetery with the Rev. Jimmy Lormand in attendance.
Published in American Press on Apr. 10, 2020