Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Huey Leon Spell Obituary
SULPHUR - Huey Leon Spell, 77 died at 4:10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in a local hospice facility.
A native of Carlyss, Huey resided in the Sulphur/Carlyss area his entire life. He retired after 34 years of service as a heavy equipment operator/inspector with Vista Chemical (Sasol) in Westlake. He has been a commissioned reservist with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office since 2004. He retired from Calcasieu Parish School Board as a bus driver and was most recently employed by Hotard Coaches. A huge sports fan, he coached baseball, softball, football, and basketball with Sulphur Recreation for over 25 years. He was chosen as a member of the "Wall of Honor" by the Sulphur Parks and Recreation Department for his hard work and dedication to the improvement of the program.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Nancy Fontenot Spell; two sons, Brian Spell and Brent (Jennifer) Spell; one daughter, Marla (Richy) Dubois, all of Carlyss; five grandchildren, Alex (Rayne- fiancée) Spell, Austin Spell, Emily (Zach) Sanders, Evan Meek and Erin Meek; Sisters-in-law, Louise Breaux, Cathy (Frank) Hughes, Sue Spell; brother-in-law, Douglas (Stephenie) Fontenot; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He loved the family fur babies, Bandit, Prince and Drake.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Evans and Almeida Broussard Spell; brother, Curtis Spell; sisters, Evelyn (George) Schultz, Betty (Nathan) Koonce, Joyce (Gerald) McInnis; brothers-in-law, Jimmy (Pat) Fontenot, and Harold Breaux; and his in-laws, Pete and Thelma Fontenot.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in the Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Chapel. The Rev. Mark Schultz, his nephew, will officiate. Burial will follow at Mimosa Pines, Carlyss, under the direction of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4-8 pm. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, and will continue from 8 a.m. until time of service Tuesday in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Aug. 4, 2019
