Huey Percy Carter Sr. departed from this earth on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at 1:30 a.m. in Lake Charles for his heavenly home, "A city which hath foundations, whose builder and maker is God." (Hebrews 11:10) We must not mourn as those without hope. Brother Carter has gone to get the great reward promised to all who faithfully serve our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was baptized at an early age. In the year of 1995, he accepted Christ in his heart. God renewed his walk in the Lord at Pasadena Missionary Baptist Church, under the Leadership of the Rev. L.T. Thomas. He then, united in faith with New Jerusalem Baptist Church, under the Leadership of the Rev. Earl Miller, until the Rev. Miller's departure to heaven. He continued his Christian walk with the Rev. Lee Wilson, Riverside Baptist Church as a Deacon until his passing.
Brother Carter was born on March 17, 1936, to the late Geneva Powell Carter and the late Kelly Carter. He became a loving father at an early age with the birth of his eldest son, Arthur James Poullard Sr. He then married his childhood sweetheart Lulaina Guillory. To this union, eight children were born. He later married Darlene Tillman and to that union he embraced two children. Brother Carter always accepted God as the head of his life. He and his loving family were always active, devoted, and faithful. He strived to keep peace and helped nurture spiritual, educational cares and life concerns. He taught us the fear of the Lord and encouraged others to know Jesus as their personal Lord and Savior.
He was educated in the Calcasieu Parish School System and was a proud graduate of Washington High School in the year of 1959. He became a dedicated soldier for the U.S. Army Reserve for 20 years and retired as Sergeant 1st Class. He was a hard-working man that held various jobs. He made history by being the first African American to be a seller and driver for 7UP and Jax Beer Company in the early 1960s. He was an entrepreneur for many years. His favorite pastime was the game of Dominoes and he loved to share a word or two.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wives; his brother, Willie D. Carter; and his children, Arthur James Poullard Sr., Patricia Carter Young-Brown, Eric Kelly Carter and James N. Carter; one grandson, Alfred Samuel Young; and one great-grandson, Emmanuel Young.
Leaving to cherish his memories: one sister, Josephine Bennett; one sister-in-law, Virginia Love; and eight children, Cherlyn (Eddie) Martin, Huey (Marilyn) Carter Jr., Debra Carter Rachel, Cynthia (James) Brown Sr., Mark Anthony Carter Sr., Dana (Kenneth) Pettus; two daughters-in-law, Bertha Poullard and Veronica Darbonne, both of Lake Charles, La.; 23 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, Pasadena Baptist Church. The Rev. Joseph Jourdan, Pastor. The Rev. Lee Wilson Officiating. Visitation Saturday 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m. at Stevens' Funeral Home. Funeral will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/lcLouisiana/