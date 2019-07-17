Huey Thomas Littleton, 83, of Lake Charles, died, Monday, July 15, 2019, in a local healthcare facility surrounded by family.

Mr. Littleton was a native of Point, La., and Rayville, La., where he lived his early childhood years and lived most of his life in the Lake area. He was a 1954 graduate of Holly Ridge High School where he played football, ran track and sang in the choir. Following high school, he worked for the railroad where his superior recognized he was capable of so much more and encouraged him to get a college degree. He later began studies at Northeastern State University. He was a member of the FFA Gospel Quartet that received an offer and the honor of singing at the Ouachita Valley Jamboree. Throughout his college career, Mr. Littleton's father's work ethic came to surface as he always held several jobs, one of which led him to the oil field where he worked as a Roustabout. He later made his way to the campus of Louisiana State University where he was a four-year member of the ROTC, allowing him the opportunity to enter the U.S. Army as a 2nd Lieutenant. He served two years as an Infantry Company Commander. Mr. Littleton graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. He began his career as an Adjuster for State Farm Insurance. He went on to start Huey T. Littleton Claim Service, LLC, his company that grew to be twelve offices in Louisiana, two in Mississippi and a partner in Texas. He retired, a man of great reputation and success July 31, 2017. He was a Member of the Louisiana Claims Association, served four years on the Louisiana State Board of Private Investigator Examiners and recently was inducted into Louisiana Claims Association Hall of Honor as a pioneer in developing the claim industry in Louisiana. He was also a member of the National Association of Claims Adjusters, Entrepreneurs in Claims and was a presenter for the Southern Conference International. Mr. Littleton will be remembered as "Coach," for coaching his sons Little League baseball teams, especially the year they won the State Championship. He will also be remembered as an admirable man, very well respected by his staff, associates and friends. A man that had the same level of respect for many of them. He chose to find the strengths of others and always had nice things to say about most. Mr. Littleton will be most remembered for his love and devotion to his wife, children and grandchildren and his dedication to justice in honor of his daughter and son-in-law. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Sulphur where he was a Deacon and the go to "Maintenance Man."

He leaves to honor his memory, his wife of fifty-nine years, Joyce Haygood Littleton of Lake Charles; one son, Gary Thomas Littleton of Lake Charles; three grandchildren, Laura Lea Littleton of Galveston, Texas, Erica Littleton Norwood and husband Eric of Sulphur, and Tanner Thomas Littleton of Lake Charles; two great-grandchildren, Emmie Layne Norwood and Elle Elizabeth Norwood, both of Sulphur; and one brother, Heron Raythe Littleton of Monroe, La. He also leaves many business associates and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela Littleton Ellender; son-in-law, Eric Ellender; grandson, Logan Thomas Littleton; parents, James and Kathryn Taylor Littleton; and a sister, Gertrude Littleton.

Memorial gatherings of a celebration of his life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Hunter Lundy will officiate. Private inurnment services will be in Mimosa Pines Cemetery in Sulphur. Visitation Friday will be from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org.