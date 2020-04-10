Home

Hura Lee Pullard


1936 - 2020
Hura Lee Pullard Obituary
Hura Lee Pullard was the third child born to the parentage of John Carlton Pullard and Ophelia (Joubert) Pullard. He was born on May 30, 1936, in the Louisiana rice town of Elton and passed away April 8, 2020 in DeQuincy, La.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving and devoted wife, Martha (Wilson) Pullard; two sons, Arthur Lee Cormier and Hura (Angie) Davidson of Houston, Texas; daughter, Cynthia (Terry) McKenzie of Port Arthur, Texas; stepdaughters, Cathy Faye Gauthier and Sherry Davidson, Sonia and Tonia Masons of Houston, Texas; stepson, Eric (Monica) Davidson of Houston, Texas; sisters, Retha (Walter Sr) Payne and Ethel Crawford of DeQuincy, La., Etta (Freddie) Gray of Fort Wayne, Ind.; brothers, Leroy Ballou of Sulphur, La., Howard (Gloria) Pullard and Harvey Pullard of Lake Charles, La.; special nephew, Jaxton Wilson and niece, Journee Wilson; mother-in-law, Leatrice Wilson; sisters-in-law, Julia Penigar, the Rev. Genevia (Arnold) Beatty, Debra Floyd, Niddy (Otis) Jones and Naomi Wilson; brothers-in-law, Jerry (Cynthia) Wilson, Samuel Wilson, Saul Wilson, Daniel Wilson and Jason (Dee) Wilson; 19 grandchildren; a nation of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and his godchildren, Myrtis Skinner, Miles Johnson and Jeriona Wilson.
There will be a private visitation for the family 11 a.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Riley Smith & Sons Funeral Home, 1810 West Fourth Street, DeQuincy, La., and a graveside service will follow beginning at noon at Paradise Cemetery, DeQuincy, La. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Bethel A.M.E. Church.
Published in American Press on Apr. 10, 2020
