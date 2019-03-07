Ian Scott Materne, 17, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019. He was a resident of Reeves and was a senior at Reeves High School. He attended Gillis First Baptist Church. Ian enjoyed playing the trumpet, kayaking, fishing, music and playing air soft. He was also a "World Renowned Mullet Puncher." Ian adored his 2-year-old sister, Ava, and loved spending time with his family, especially his cousins, Ethan and Arren. Ian was a charismatic young man that loved to make people laugh. He will be deeply missed by many.

Survivors include his father, Scotty Materne and wife Amy of Reeves; mother, Leighann Materne of Moss Bluff; sister, Xaviah Omega Materne of Moss Bluff; grandmother, Paula Lee of Reeves; grandfather, Anthony "Moose" Johnson and wife Rebekah of Moss Bluff; great-grandparents, Charlie B. Moss of Westlake, Beverly C. Materne and Harry Lafleur of Eunice; and great-grandmother, Dorothy York of Warrior, Ala.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Mark Lee; grandfather, Eric L. Materne; great-grandmother, Ruth Moss; great-grandfather, David Lester Materne; and uncle, Matthew Roberts.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Reed Funeral Home of Kinder. Rev. Glenn George will officiate. Burial will follow in Creel Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at Reed Funeral Home, and will continue at 8 a.m. until time of service Saturday. Published in American Press on Mar. 7, 2019