Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home
315 N. 14th St.
Kinder, LA 70648
(337) 738-3336
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home
315 N. 14th St.
Kinder, LA 70648
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home
315 N. 14th St.
Kinder, LA 70648
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home
315 N. 14th St.
Kinder, LA 70648
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian Materne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Scott Materne


2001 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ian Scott Materne Obituary
Ian Scott Materne, 17, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019. He was a resident of Reeves and was a senior at Reeves High School. He attended Gillis First Baptist Church. Ian enjoyed playing the trumpet, kayaking, fishing, music and playing air soft. He was also a "World Renowned Mullet Puncher." Ian adored his 2-year-old sister, Ava, and loved spending time with his family, especially his cousins, Ethan and Arren. Ian was a charismatic young man that loved to make people laugh. He will be deeply missed by many.
Survivors include his father, Scotty Materne and wife Amy of Reeves; mother, Leighann Materne of Moss Bluff; sister, Xaviah Omega Materne of Moss Bluff; grandmother, Paula Lee of Reeves; grandfather, Anthony "Moose" Johnson and wife Rebekah of Moss Bluff; great-grandparents, Charlie B. Moss of Westlake, Beverly C. Materne and Harry Lafleur of Eunice; and great-grandmother, Dorothy York of Warrior, Ala.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Mark Lee; grandfather, Eric L. Materne; great-grandmother, Ruth Moss; great-grandfather, David Lester Materne; and uncle, Matthew Roberts.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Reed Funeral Home of Kinder. Rev. Glenn George will officiate. Burial will follow in Creel Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at Reed Funeral Home, and will continue at 8 a.m. until time of service Saturday.
Published in American Press on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now