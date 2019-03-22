Home

KINGS FUNERAL HOME
1611 HWY 14
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-7729
Ida Goodly
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
KINGS FUNERAL HOME
1611 HWY 14
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Henry Catholic Church
Burial
Following Services
Eternal Rest Cemetery
Elton, LA
Ida Mae Goodly, 72, went home to rest on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at her residence in Lake Charles, La. She was born March 5, 1947, in Elton, La., to the late Walter and Elvia Comeaux Hilstock. She was the 6th child of eleven children.
Ida attended and graduated from Katie B. Thomas High School in Elton, La. She later married Avey Goodly Jr. They moved to Lake Charles, La., and she worked for Calcasieu Marine Bank for a number of years. She later worked for St. Patrick Hospital for several years until her retirement.
She loves cooking and planning family events. She never met a stranger. She loved her children and grandchildren dearly. She was a mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all who knew her.
She left to cherish her memories and mourn her departure, her loving and devoted daughter, Delilah "Denise" Goodly of Lake Charles, La.; two sons, Avey Goodly III of Houston, Texas, and Linton Keith Goodly of Orlando, Fla.; four grandchildren, Alexander Goodly, Dawanne Goodly, Davonne Goodly and Alexandria Goodly; six great-grandchildren; four sisters, Mary Dooley of Sarasota, Fla., Stella Hilstock of Detroit, Mich., Velma (Cleveland) Ceasar of Basile, La., and Vera (Micheal) Brown of Port Arthur, Texas; one brother, Joseph (Theresa) Hilstock of Baton Rouge; one Godchild, Richard Alexis Jr. of Killen, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at King's Funeral Home and funeral service at 1 p.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church, Father Matthew Cormier officiating. Burial will follow in Eternal Rest Cemetery in Elton, La., under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Mar. 22, 2019
