|
|
Ignace James Deshotel was born on Sept. 5, 1929, to parents Blanch Buller Deshotel and Arcade Deshotel at their home in Elton, LA.
After graduating from Elton High School, Mr. Deshotel served his country in the US Navy. When he returned from service, he married Syble Duplechian on April 30, 1950. They had one child, Madeline, and also raised Syble's sister, Rita Gail.
Mr. Deshotel worked for 1 year with the City of Elton Water Department as Assistant Manager. He then worked for Chennault AFB for 12 years in Lake Charles. Later he became the Highway Maintenance Superintendent with the Louisiana Highway Department where he covered the parishes of Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jeff Davis for 22 years. He also worked as a Street Superintendent for the city of Lake Charles for 4 years.
IJ joined the American Legion, Post 1, in Lake Charles in 1951 and is still an active member. He has served as Post Commander and District and State Vice Commander. He was still serving on the Executive Board of Post 1.
IJ loved traveling with his wife Syble, who was National President of American Legion Auxiliary in 1995. They traveled to Europe, Asia, and all states in the US. They also loved to take cruises to various places in the Caribbean. They traveled to Las Vegas, Hawaii, San Francisco, and Branson, to name a few.
He attended St. Margaret and Our Lady Queen of Heaven.
Mr. Deshotel will be most remembered as a man of honor, dignity and respect.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Madeline Deshotel Nelson and husband Alfred of Kingwood, TX; adopted daughter, Rita Gail Duplechian Kirkpatrick of Lake Charles; two grandchildren, Michael Dale Nelson and wife Lindsey of Kingwood, TX and Rachel Sharon Nelson Gates and husband Paul of Aurora, CO; six grandchildren, Carsten, Case and Brody Nelson and Ruthie, Mariam and Esther Gates; one brother, Calvin Deshotel and wife Telia of Franklin and one sister, Loretta Lantz of Lake Charles.
He was preceded in death by his sweetheart, his wife of sixty-eight years, Syble Duplechian Deshotel, one sister, Alice Deshotel Sonnier and two brothers-in-law, Joseph Sonnier and Luther Lantz.
The family of Mr. Deshotel wishes to express heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and Heart of Hospice for their excellence in care and compassion.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Liberty Cemetery in Elton, LA. Visitation Wednesday will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Legion Auxiliary or any Veteran Organization Program.
Published in American Press on Feb. 4, 2020