1/1
Ila Candace House Harrington
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Candace passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 in her residence. She was born on Oct. 3, 1947 to Herman Collin and Bessie Lee House in Lake Charles, La.
She grew up on a farm in Lake Charles and Kentwood, La. Candace was a warm and loving mother and grandmother. She loved to read and do crossword puzzles. Candace also loved her music and listened on her I-pod, radio, and TV. She taught the 6th grade for 34 years in Calcasieu Parish and loved it. Candace was married to one man, Donald Harrington, and she loved that one man all her life and they had a wonderful life together.
Donald and Candice had three children, Donald Troy, Heather Lyn, and Joshua Arnold. She also had nine grandchildren, Ariel, Gabriel, Rebekah, Elijah, Kadence, Luke, Noah, Evan, and Jordan, she loved all of them very much. She also is survived by one brother, Herman Collin House. Candace is preceded in death by her parents; one brother, John Wesley House and sister, Eleanor Jeanne House.
Cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home. Inurnment will be in Consolata Cemetery, Sunday, July 19, at 2 p.m. Deacon Richard Donahoe will officiate. Friends are invited to the Donald and Candace's Home after the inurnment for further fellowship.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Inurnment
02:00 PM
Consolata Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved