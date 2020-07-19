Candace passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 in her residence. She was born on Oct. 3, 1947 to Herman Collin and Bessie Lee House in Lake Charles, La.

She grew up on a farm in Lake Charles and Kentwood, La. Candace was a warm and loving mother and grandmother. She loved to read and do crossword puzzles. Candace also loved her music and listened on her I-pod, radio, and TV. She taught the 6th grade for 34 years in Calcasieu Parish and loved it. Candace was married to one man, Donald Harrington, and she loved that one man all her life and they had a wonderful life together.

Donald and Candice had three children, Donald Troy, Heather Lyn, and Joshua Arnold. She also had nine grandchildren, Ariel, Gabriel, Rebekah, Elijah, Kadence, Luke, Noah, Evan, and Jordan, she loved all of them very much. She also is survived by one brother, Herman Collin House. Candace is preceded in death by her parents; one brother, John Wesley House and sister, Eleanor Jeanne House.

Cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home. Inurnment will be in Consolata Cemetery, Sunday, July 19, at 2 p.m. Deacon Richard Donahoe will officiate. Friends are invited to the Donald and Candace's Home after the inurnment for further fellowship.

