Ina "Marie" (Harper) Vore England
Ina "Marie" Harper Vore England passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Memories of Marie are treasured by her partner in life, "Buddy" Wilton Thistrup; daughters, Shelia Vore Vincent (Johnny), Rhonda Vore Gould (Wayne); son, Dalan Vore; grandchildren, Christina, Tony, Aimee and Misti; and five great-grandchildren; along with an abundance of family and friends.
Arrangements are pending, under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, La.

Published in American Press on Aug. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Labby Memorial Funeral Home - DeRidder
2110 Highway 171 South
DeRidder, LA 70634
(337) 463-7428
