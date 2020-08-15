Ina "Marie" Harper Vore England passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Memories of Marie are treasured by her partner in life, "Buddy" Wilton Thistrup; daughters, Shelia Vore Vincent (Johnny), Rhonda Vore Gould (Wayne); son, Dalan Vore; grandchildren, Christina, Tony, Aimee and Misti; and five great-grandchildren; along with an abundance of family and friends.
Arrangements are pending, under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, La.
Published in American Press on Aug. 15, 2020.