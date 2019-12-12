Home

Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1200 Mill St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 436-3341
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1200 Mill St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Inez Richard


1936 - 2019
Inez Richard Obituary
Inez Guidry Richard, 83, died Dec. 5, 2019, in a Alexandria Hospital.
Inez Guidry Richard was born on Feb. 29, 1936, to Fanner and Annie Guidry. To this union, two children were born, Joseph "JP" Guidry and Inez. She attended and graduated from Sacred Heart School in Lake Charles, La. The daughter of entrepreneurial parents, her parents instilled in her the value of charitable service, hard work and commitment. The Guidry's, along with other north Lake Charles families, gathered and decided to build a Catholic church for north Lake Charles. Inez, her husband Felix and others built a legacy of Christian fellowship at IHM. Just like her parents, Felix and Inez had two sons, Randy and Chad. Their marriage lasted until Felix's untimely death on May 5, 2005. Inez pushed onward with her churchly duties, always to be found at Saturday afternoon Mass, doing what she loved most, ushering. Her desire to serve was also seen in her role as a special needs bus driver for CARC. Her dedication as a tireless worker endured for over 30 years.
Mourning her passing are her sons, Randy Jude Richard of Houston, Texas, and Chad Gerald Richard of Lake Charles, La.; four grandchildren, Ashton Richard Sr., Kai Richard, Kayla Lemelle Clavo and Alexandria Nicole Jackson; great-grandchildren, Santana Clavo, Thomas Jackson, Levi Jackson, Emilia Jackson, L'Niyah Gallien, Keliana Richard, Ashton Richard Jr., Kris Wilson, Estevez Jackson; her sister-in-law, Rita Guidry of Lake Charles, La.; a close cousin, Dottie Smith of Lake Charles, La.; and two nephews, Bryant Guidry of Snellvile, Georgia and Cornell Guidry of Lake Charles, La. Inez was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother; and one nephew, Damon Guidry.
Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Mausoleum under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Dec. 12, 2019
