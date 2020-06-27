Ione Marie Vincent
1926 - 2020
Ione Marie Vincent, 93, of Lake Charles, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was born to her late parents, Floyd Joseph and Ina Vincent on Aug. 5, 1926.
She was a graduate of St. Charles Academy in Lake Charles and Incarnate Word College in San Antonio, Texas, where she received her degree in Biology. She owned and operate Alpha Chemical Company in Lake Charles and was employed by PPG Industries until her retirement in 1983. She took great pride in being the oldest member of the Vincent/Elender family. She'll be remembered as a kind and loving person who adored her family, Vincent relatives, and PPG coworkers.
She is survived by a niece, Jane Brumby and husband David of Lake Charles; nephew, Glenn Pumpelly and wife Audra of Lake Charles; eight great-nieces and nephews; and seven great-great-nieces and nephews.
Ione was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Floyd Julian Vincent; two sisters, Willadene Vincent Rawley, Vida Vincent Pumpelly; and one nephew, Jim Rawley.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Monday, June 29, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. with Msgr. Jace Eskind officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Cathedral on Monday, June 29, 2020. Burial will follow at Orange Grove-Graceland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Immaculate Conception Cathedral, 935 Bilbo St., Lake Charles, LA. 70601.

Published in American Press on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
01:30 PM
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
JUN
29
Mass of Christian Burial
02:30 PM
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
