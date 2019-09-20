|
Irene Ann Dugas, 70, departed this life on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Jennings American Legion Hospital in Jennings, La. She was born on Jan. 10, 1949, to Isaac Dugas and Jessie Mae Dugas in Bell City, La. She worked in Education as a Teacher with the Calcasieu Parish School Board for 19 plus years and at McNeese State University for 22 years. She attended Lambert Chapel CME under the leadership of Pastor Rose Mingo. She loved cooking and visiting with family and friends.
She leaves to cherish her sister, Brenda Dugas of Iowa, La.; two brothers, Ike Dugas (Patricia) of Lake Charles, La., and Artis Dugas (Dalila) of Baytown, Texas; one nephew, Harold Conley of Iowa, La.; two great nephews, Desmond and Bryce Conley; two great great nephews, Ashton Conley and Jaxon Conley; and one great great niece, Morgan Jones; and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Isaac and Jessie Mae Dugas; one sister, Anna Belle Dugas Conley; and one niece-in-law, Stephanie Conley.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at 9 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. at New Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles, La., Pastor Rose Mingo, officiating. Burial will follow in Lorraine Cemetery in Hayes, La., under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Sept. 20, 2019