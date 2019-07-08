Irene Thelma Etienne Borne Carpenter, 91, of Grand Lake, La., died at 10:45 AM on Saturday, July 6, 2019 in a local care facility.

Mrs. Carpenter was born Dec. 12, 1927 in Centerville, La., where she graduated from high school. She lived in Franklin, La. for a number of years, until moving to Grand Lake in 1962. She was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, attended Christ the King Catholic Church and was a member of the Lion's Club. Her lifelong passion was for crocheting, making potholders for all of her friends and family. She also enjoyed playing Bingo and Pokeno and was an avid reader.

Mrs. Carpenter is survived by her daughters, Genny Broussard and husband Larry of Sweetlake and Charlene Carlile of Grand Lake; grandchildren, Lori Broussard, Kristy Styron and husband Wallace, Ginger Broussard, and Stacy Carlile; and great-grandchildren, Harlee, Luke, and Gracelynn.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Homer Borne, Sr.; second husband, LeRoy Carpenter; son, Homer Borne, Jr.; parents, Albert and Augustine Etienne; and siblings, Albert Etienne, Archie Etienne, August Etienne, Rose Conley, Sarah Theriot, and Amy Reynaud.

Her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Monsignor James Gaddy will officiate. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until the start of the service.

The family would like to express a special word of thanks for the excellent care given by Brighton Bridge Hospice and Evangeline Home Health, and a special thank you to Kellie Murray, Melissa, and Destiny.

Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net Published in American Press on July 8, 2019