Home

POWERED BY

Services
JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME
4321 LAKE STREET
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Irene Carpenter
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME
4321 LAKE STREET
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME
4321 LAKE STREET
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME
4321 LAKE STREET
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME
4321 LAKE STREET
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Carpenter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Borne Carpenter


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Borne Carpenter Obituary
Irene Thelma Etienne Borne Carpenter, 91, of Grand Lake, La., died at 10:45 AM on Saturday, July 6, 2019 in a local care facility.
Mrs. Carpenter was born Dec. 12, 1927 in Centerville, La., where she graduated from high school. She lived in Franklin, La. for a number of years, until moving to Grand Lake in 1962. She was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, attended Christ the King Catholic Church and was a member of the Lion's Club. Her lifelong passion was for crocheting, making potholders for all of her friends and family. She also enjoyed playing Bingo and Pokeno and was an avid reader.
Mrs. Carpenter is survived by her daughters, Genny Broussard and husband Larry of Sweetlake and Charlene Carlile of Grand Lake; grandchildren, Lori Broussard, Kristy Styron and husband Wallace, Ginger Broussard, and Stacy Carlile; and great-grandchildren, Harlee, Luke, and Gracelynn.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Homer Borne, Sr.; second husband, LeRoy Carpenter; son, Homer Borne, Jr.; parents, Albert and Augustine Etienne; and siblings, Albert Etienne, Archie Etienne, August Etienne, Rose Conley, Sarah Theriot, and Amy Reynaud.
Her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Monsignor James Gaddy will officiate. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until the start of the service.
The family would like to express a special word of thanks for the excellent care given by Brighton Bridge Hospice and Evangeline Home Health, and a special thank you to Kellie Murray, Melissa, and Destiny.
Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net
Published in American Press on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now