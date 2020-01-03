Home

Labby Memorial Funeral Home - DeRidder
2110 Highway 171 South
DeRidder, LA 70634
(337) 463-7428
Irene Cole
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Labby Memorial Funeral Home
DeRidder, LA
1921 - 2020
Irene Dear Cole Obituary
Irene D. Cole, 98, entered peacefully into rest on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in DeRidder, La. Irene was born to Gus and Beulah (Gill) Dear on Oct. 31, 1921, in Oakdale, La.
Visitation will begin Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, La. Funeral service will be Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, Visitation will begin 9 p.m. and service will begin 10 a.m. in Labby Memorial Funeral Home chapel in DeRidder, La., with the Rev. Roger Gill and the Rev. Frank Ott officiating. Interment will follow at Smyrna Cemetery, DeRidder, La.
Irene was from the Cole Central Community. She was a member of the Smyrna Baptist Church and their church secretary for 65 years.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Milford Cole and wife Peggy; sister, Nannie Sue McDonald; grandchildren, Shane Cole and wife Karen, Shanna Sellers and husband Bull, Shawn De Leon and husband Marco, Kathy Smith and husband Doc; ten great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her husband, Ivy Cole; parents, Gus and Beulah Dear; sons, Milton Cole, Malcolm Cole; several brothers and sisters.
Serving as pallbearers are Shane Cole, Hunter Cole, Bull Sellers, Pryce Fontenot, Jansen Fontenot and Doc Smith.
Published in American Press on Jan. 3, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
- ADVERTISEMENT -