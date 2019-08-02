Home

POWERED BY

Services
KINGS FUNERAL HOME
1611 HWY 14
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-7729
For more information about
Irene Dartez
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
8:30 AM
KINGS FUNERAL HOME
1611 HWY 14
Lake Charles, LA 70601
View Map
Rosary
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
KINGS FUNERAL HOME
1611 HWY 14
Lake Charles, LA 70601
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Dartez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Marie (Charles) Dartez


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Marie (Charles) Dartez Obituary
Irene Marie Charles Dartez, 92, departed this life on Thursday, July 25, 2019. She was born Dec. 5, 1926, to Thomas Charles and Alice Charles in Rayne, La. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. and a rosary at 9:30 a.m. at King's Funeral Home and funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Father Joby Mathew, officiating. Burial will follow in Shrine of Our Mother of Mercy Cemetery in Rayne, La., under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now