Irene Marie Charles Dartez, 92, departed this life on Thursday, July 25, 2019. She was born Dec. 5, 1926, to Thomas Charles and Alice Charles in Rayne, La. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. and a rosary at 9:30 a.m. at King's Funeral Home and funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Father Joby Mathew, officiating. Burial will follow in Shrine of Our Mother of Mercy Cemetery in Rayne, La., under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Aug. 2, 2019