Irene Robertson Walton, 82, of Vinton, La passed away on April 30, 2020 in a local care facility.
Irene was the daughter of Ronald and Alna (Chaisson) Robertson. She loved to travel, garden, and spend time with her family and friends. Irene was known for her laughter which was loud and infectious.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Beverly and husband Grant Granger of Vinton, La; one son, Garland Walton and wife Tracy of Moss Bluff, La; one sister, Waldine Guillott; one brother, Elray Robertson; one granddaughter, Courtney and husband James Bertrand; three grandson's, Grant Granger and wife Jesika; Shau Driscoll and wife Jacque, and Clay Russell; five great grandchildren, Joseph Russell Isiah Bertrand, Madison Bertrand, Jack Driscoll, and Aria Bertrand, ; numerous nieces and nephews that she held dear.
Preceded in death by her parents, daughter Melanie Walton; and one brother Gerald Robertson.
The family would like to thank the staff of High Hope Care Center and the Brighton Bridge Hospice for all of their care and support.
In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to alz.org
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 4, 2020 at Bigwoods Cemetery under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home
Please note that the gathering capacity will be limited to 10 people, as per state compliance.
Published in American Press on May 3, 2020.