Irene Robertson Walton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene Robertson Walton, 82, of Vinton, La passed away on April 30, 2020 in a local care facility.
Irene was the daughter of Ronald and Alna (Chaisson) Robertson. She loved to travel, garden, and spend time with her family and friends. Irene was known for her laughter which was loud and infectious.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Beverly and husband Grant Granger of Vinton, La; one son, Garland Walton and wife Tracy of Moss Bluff, La; one sister, Waldine Guillott; one brother, Elray Robertson; one granddaughter, Courtney and husband James Bertrand; three grandson's, Grant Granger and wife Jesika; Shau Driscoll and wife Jacque, and Clay Russell; five great grandchildren, Joseph Russell Isiah Bertrand, Madison Bertrand, Jack Driscoll, and Aria Bertrand, ; numerous nieces and nephews that she held dear.
Preceded in death by her parents, daughter Melanie Walton; and one brother Gerald Robertson.
The family would like to thank the staff of High Hope Care Center and the Brighton Bridge Hospice for all of their care and support.
In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to alz.org
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 4, 2020 at Bigwoods Cemetery under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home
Please note that the gathering capacity will be limited to 10 people, as per state compliance.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
4
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Bigwoods Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved