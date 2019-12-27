Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fondel Memorial Chapel
832 N Lyons St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 433-1707
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
True Light Baptist
1518 Gertsner Memorial Dr.
Lake Charles, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
True Light Baptist
1518 Gertsner Memorial Dr.
Lake Charles, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Iris Lilly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iris Lilly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Iris Lilly Obituary
On Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, the sweet spirit of our dear sister went home to be with our Lord and Savior.
She was an Ordained Minister of Garden of Getsemani Church and as in the Ministry for over 30 years. She met the love of her life during High School sharing a very unique love for 55 Beautiful and Blessed years of with her soulmate, Albert. She was an awesome mother, grandmother, an avid cook and loved to sew. She was actively involved as a former Basketball Coach, Band Booster Mom and LCB Cougars Team Mom from 1984-1988. She leave to cherish her love and memories a loving and devoted husband, Albert Lilly Jr.; daughter, Filisha (Britney) Lilly, all of Friendswood, Texas; granddaughter, Jazmyne (Noah) Dumes; great-granddaughter, Ryan Dumes, all of Groves, Texas; special friends, a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Funeral service for Pastor Lilly will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at True Light Baptist, 1518 Gertsner Memorial Dr., Lake Charles, La., with a visitation at 10 a.m. Officiating the service will be the Rev. Weston. Burial immediately following in Perkins Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Iris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -