On Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, the sweet spirit of our dear sister went home to be with our Lord and Savior.
She was an Ordained Minister of Garden of Getsemani Church and as in the Ministry for over 30 years. She met the love of her life during High School sharing a very unique love for 55 Beautiful and Blessed years of with her soulmate, Albert. She was an awesome mother, grandmother, an avid cook and loved to sew. She was actively involved as a former Basketball Coach, Band Booster Mom and LCB Cougars Team Mom from 1984-1988. She leave to cherish her love and memories a loving and devoted husband, Albert Lilly Jr.; daughter, Filisha (Britney) Lilly, all of Friendswood, Texas; granddaughter, Jazmyne (Noah) Dumes; great-granddaughter, Ryan Dumes, all of Groves, Texas; special friends, a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Funeral service for Pastor Lilly will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at True Light Baptist, 1518 Gertsner Memorial Dr., Lake Charles, La., with a visitation at 10 a.m. Officiating the service will be the Rev. Weston. Burial immediately following in Perkins Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Dec. 27, 2019