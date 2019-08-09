Home

James Funeral Home Inc
1724 Opelousas St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-4173
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Light Baptist Church
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
New Light Baptist Church
Irma C. "Sister" Toussant


1935 - 2019
Irma C. "Sister" Toussant Obituary
Irma C. "Sister" Toussant, 84, was born March 14, 1935, in Bristol, La., to the late Isaiah and Mary Savoie Thibodeaux Sr. A native of Bristol, she resided in Lake Charles most of her adult life. She was a member of New Light Baptist Church where she served as Senior Deaconess, a Missionary and a Prayer Warrior. She departed this life Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 5:14 p.m. in a local hospital.
She leaves to cherish her memories, one daughter, Linda Toussaint; one son, Hamey (Cassandra) Toussaint Jr.; one sister, Julia (Artie Sr.) Washington; three brothers, Pastor Isaiah (Melva) Thibodeaux, Pastor Ernest Thibodeaux and James "Tip" (Deloris) Thibodeaux; and three grandchildren, Darian Toussaint, Dustin Toussaint and Terrance Hodges.
Her visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, with her funeral following at 11 a.m. at New Light Baptist Church. Pastor Isaiah Thibodeaux will officiate. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of James Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Aug. 9, 2019
