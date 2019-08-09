|
Irma C. "Sister" Toussant, 84, was born March 14, 1935, in Bristol, La., to the late Isaiah and Mary Savoie Thibodeaux Sr. A native of Bristol, she resided in Lake Charles most of her adult life. She was a member of New Light Baptist Church where she served as Senior Deaconess, a Missionary and a Prayer Warrior. She departed this life Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 5:14 p.m. in a local hospital.
She leaves to cherish her memories, one daughter, Linda Toussaint; one son, Hamey (Cassandra) Toussaint Jr.; one sister, Julia (Artie Sr.) Washington; three brothers, Pastor Isaiah (Melva) Thibodeaux, Pastor Ernest Thibodeaux and James "Tip" (Deloris) Thibodeaux; and three grandchildren, Darian Toussaint, Dustin Toussaint and Terrance Hodges.
Her visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, with her funeral following at 11 a.m. at New Light Baptist Church. Pastor Isaiah Thibodeaux will officiate. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of James Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Aug. 9, 2019