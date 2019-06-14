SULPHUR - Irma Jones, 83, died at 2:26 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, in a local care center.

She was a native of Jennings and had been a resident of Sulphur for over 50 years. Irma was an active member of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, where she had served as a Eucharistic Minister. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority, was very active in several local bridge clubs, and was a charter member, along with her husband, Harry, of the Krewe of Cosmos where they were the former King and Queen. She had worked several years as a hairdresser. Irma enjoyed working in her yard with her plants and flowers, traveling and spending time at family gatherings.

Survivors include her children, Steve Jones and wife, Cathy of Lake Charles, Tim Jones and wife, Dee of Lafayette, Randy Jones and wife, Gwen of Beaumont, Texas, and Stephanie Fontenot and husband, Cas of Covington; her sisters, Myrle Landry of Lake Charles, Verne DiChristina of New Orleans, Joyce Davis of Houston, Texas, and Bernetta Summers of Sulphur; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Harry Jones; four sisters; and one brother.

Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. The Rev. Edward J. Richard, M.S., will officiate. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines Cemetery South in Carlyss under the direction of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Bradly Jones, Bryan Jones, Austin Fontenot, Thayer Jones, Garrin Fontenot and Matthew Jones. Honorary pallbearers will be her granddaughters, Grayson Jones, Madalyn Jones and Myranda Jones. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Friday, with a rosary service at 6 p.m., and from 9 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church.