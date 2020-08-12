1/1
Irvin Meche III
1977 - 2020
Irvin Meche III, 43, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in a local hospital.
He was born on Feb. 9, 1977, in Lake Charles, La., to Linda Citizen Meche and the late Irving Meche Jr. He will be remembered as a humble, quiet man who was a car enthusiast and great artist. He graduated from Washington-Marion Magnet High School where he served in the JROTC. He was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.
Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Linda (Clyde) Meche Francois of Lake Charles; siblings, Sonya Meche of Lake Charles and Jonathan Meche (Ebony) of Moss Bluff; stepbrother, Christopher (Kellie) Francois of Houston, Texas; nephews, Zane and Ian Meche; and nieces, Gianna Meche and Maliyah Francois.
He was preceded in death by his father, Irving Meche Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. The Rev. Wayne LeBleu will officiate. Burial will follow the service in Combre Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will take place at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. with a rosary being recited at 8:45 a.m.

Published in American Press on Aug. 12, 2020.
