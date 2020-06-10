Isaac Willis was born to Joseph Sr. and Alberta Wheeler Willis on Oct. 24, 1928, in Church Point, La. He departed this life to glory on June 4, 2020. He was surrounded by a mountain of love with his immediate family members at the time of his passing.

Isaac was united in Holy Matrimony to Audrey Mae Duplechain in the year of 1951 in Church Point, La. They were married for 48 years at the time of her death. God blessed this union with seven children.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife; his parents, Joseph and Alberta Wheeler Willis; his brothers, Ernest Willis and Joseph Willis Jr; and his sister, Alberta Willis Frank.

He is survived by his children, Leonard Willis (Cheryl), Marlene Willis Garrett (John), Debra Willis Conner (Clinton), Pamela Willis Hawkins (Bryant), Stephanie Willis Citizen (Leo) and Stafford Willis Sr. (Shawntel), all of Lake Charles, La., and Darrell Willis of Baton Rouge, La.; his grandchildren, LaTosha Willis, LaTonya Willis, Keidra Garrett Clark, Ashley Smith, Shayla Citizen, Nathaniel Conner, Keyonta Conner, Jon Keelan Garrett, Morgan Hawkins, Shelby Willis, Stafford Willis Jr. and Sicily Willis; great-grandchildren, Javan, Kiersten, KyMontae' Kourtney, Bailey, Dylon, Kameron and Sydni; brothers and sisters, Roy Willis of Lake Charles, La., Eva Thomas of Houston, Texas, Julia Thomas, Cora Lee Nance and Marybell Grant, all of Sacramento, Calif., and Merdis Dawson of Dallas, Texas.

Isaac was formerly employed with Firestone Polymers and was a dedicated employee for 33 years. He started his employment in 1959 until his retirement in 1991. He was a lifelong member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store