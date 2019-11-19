|
Isabel "Izzy" Barman Moore, 85, originally from Lake Charles, had a much anticipated meeting with her Savior surrounded by her children singing her favorite hymns at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in a local care facility. Her children count it all joy that they witnessed her victoriously finishing her race.
Mrs. Moore was born on Feb. 25, 1934, in Roanoke, and moved to Lake Charles at the age of 12 where she was 1952 graduate of LaGrange High School. She furthered her education at McNeese State University where she received a degree in teaching and was awarded their very first "Rodeo Queen" title. Mrs. Moore moved to Arkansas in 1989 where she worked for JB Hunt in the public relations department. She resided in Arkansas until this past spring when she moved back here to be closer to her children and home. Mrs. Moore was most proud of being dedicated to raising her children and also of her strong faith. She was able to be a very involved parent as well as a follower of Christ, through ups and downs, He always brought her through her hard ships.
In her earlier years, Mrs. Moore was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and had precious diary entries of memories mentioned hosting Baptist Youth Fellowship socials beneath the Oaks at her parent's home where the McNeese Alumni Center stands now. As an adult, her years of Christian mentoring continued at Sweetlake Methodist Church for nearly 25 years where she was a choir leader, organist and pianist, Sunday school teacher, and volunteered for many other activities and events. In the early 1970s she belonged to the Women's Gideons Axillary.
She took great pleasure in gardening and she loved every animal and the beauty of nature which she enjoyed every morning with Jesus, a cup of coffee, and her daily devotional. She will be remembered for her skills in jitter bug dancing and beating anyone that would play against her in a game of horseshoes and the card game Rook.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Monte S. Moore of Garfield, Ark.; three children, Cindy Helms Pedersen (Mark) of Sweetlake, Thomas Helms of Sweetlake, and Susan Helms Cart (Rusty) of Lake Charles; stepson, Monte C. Moore (Michelle) of Bentonville, Ark.; sister, Margaret Ruth Gentry of Zachary, La.; five grandchildren, Lindsay Duplechain, Tyler Pedersen, Hayden Helms and Cullen and Sutton Cart; and five great-grandchildren, Bray and Jeraldine Duplechain and Jack Tyler, Isabel and Grace Pedersen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Martha and Jacob Barman.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. John Bigwood will officiate. A private inurnment will follow. A gathering will begin at noon and continue until the start of the service.
Published in American Press on Nov. 19, 2019