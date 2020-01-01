|
Isla Rose Cary, infant daughter of Stuart and Kimberly Cary, passed into Jesus' arms Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in Lake Charles, La.
Services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Home, Lake Charles. The family will receive friends at 2:30 p.m. Internment will be at Consolata Cemetery.
Survivors are her parents; and her grandparents, Rev. Phillip and Sharon Duvall of Murrysville, Pa., and John and Peggy Cary of Sulphur, La.
"How very softly you tiptoed into our world. Almost silently; only a moment you stayed, but what an imprint your footprints have left on our hearts." Author Unknown
Published in American Press on Jan. 1, 2020