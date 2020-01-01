Home

Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Isla Cary
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
3:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Isla Rose Cary


2019 - 2019
Isla Rose Cary Obituary
Isla Rose Cary, infant daughter of Stuart and Kimberly Cary, passed into Jesus' arms Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in Lake Charles, La.
Services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Home, Lake Charles. The family will receive friends at 2:30 p.m. Internment will be at Consolata Cemetery.
Survivors are her parents; and her grandparents, Rev. Phillip and Sharon Duvall of Murrysville, Pa., and John and Peggy Cary of Sulphur, La.
"How very softly you tiptoed into our world. Almost silently; only a moment you stayed, but what an imprint your footprints have left on our hearts." Author Unknown
Published in American Press on Jan. 1, 2020
