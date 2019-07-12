Bro. Ivory Alexander Sr., 96, was called to his heavenly reward on July 4, 2019, in Conroe, Texas.

He was the eighth of nine children. He was born on Nov. 23, 1922, to the late Zacharia Sr. and Josephine Wilson Alexander. Ivory was baptized at St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church at a very young age and was a lifelong member. He participated in and held offices in the church throughout his lifetime; namely the Trustee and Steward Boards. He supported the Young People Department and was a member of the Pastor's Aide Committee and Sons of Allen Ministry. He received his formal education from Second Ward High School. On Oct. 1, 1941, Ivory enlisted in the United States. During his four-year stint, he served in World War II as a cook and earned the rank of Staff Sergeant as a military police officer. As musically inclined as he was, he became a member of the United States Military Band playing what he played best ... the saxophone. Upon his return, he married his high school sweetheart, the late, Marian Jackson; to this union his first born, Ivory Jr. was born. He later met and married Helen Marie Williams; and to this union a second son Michael Jerome and only daughter, Vanessa Kay (his princess) were born.

Ivory's passion for big band music led him to pursue a career in music; including his own band ... the Ivory Alexander Orchestra (this was between the late 40s and early 50s). Being a former musician, his love for music led him to a career in radio. He worked for stations in San Francisco, Jennings, and Lake Charles, He became the first African American disc jockey in Louisiana; and he entertained for 20+ years.

For many years, he hosted the popular Ivory Alexander Jazz Rhythm and Blues Show on KPLC and KAOK Radio Stations here in Lake Charles, La. During his career on the airways, Ivory interviewed notable celebrities such as Duke Ellington, B.B. King, Billy Eckstein; also, the bands of Andy Kirk, Bobby Blue Bland and many others. On Sunday mornings, he presented the Religious Gem featuring the Gospel Era. He interviewed personalities such as Mahalia Jackson, Marie Knight, the Angelic Gospel Singers and many others. Ivory continued serving in the community, in 1969, he was commissioned as a Deputy Sheriff with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriffs Department. During his 18 years tenure, he served as a jailer, youth director of the Jr. Deputy Program (in which he mentored many children. His later years as a Deputy Sheriff, he served as a funeral escort. Upon retiring from the Sheriffs Department, Ivory became the director of the Drug Elimination Program (sponsored by the City of Lake Charles); in this capacity, he was a drug educator servicing local schools, communities, and churches. This position allowed him to share his testimony of tobacco abuse. which lead to his once throat cancer, many years ago.

Ivory is survived by his two sons, Ivory (Monk) and Michael Alexander; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by the by his parents; seven siblings; former wife, Marion; and his wife, Helen; and daughter,Vanessa.

Visitation will be Friday, July 12, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Combre Memorial Chapel. Visitation will continue on Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Zion Tabernacle Baptist Church. Funeral service will be Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Zion Tabernacle Baptist Church. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of Combre Funeral Home. Published in American Press on July 12, 2019