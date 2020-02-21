|
|
Ivy Lee "Rat" Dean, 73, was born Oct. 30, 1946, in Lake Charles. He departed this life Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. His memory will be forever cherished by his children, Stanford Leonard Queen, Tammy Dean, Tommy Dean Sr., Curtis West, David West, Kendra Nubine, Eric Brown, Damien Bowman; daughters-in-law, Nicole Dean, Timecko West and Shatina Brown; his wife, Betty Dean; brothers, Douglas Rankins, Jasper Rankins, London Rankins, Claude Barrimore Rankins, Archie Rankins III; sisters, Vera Rankins-Hadnot, Verna Rankins-McNulty, Angel Rankins-Gills, Fenecia Rankins-Williams; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren, as well as a host of other family and friends. His memorial service will be held 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Faith Temple COGIC, 3800 Hodges St., in Lake Charles, Pastor Horace Bernard. Pastor Isaiah Thibodeaux will officiate.
Published in American Press on Feb. 21, 2020