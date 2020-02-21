Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Funeral Home Inc
1724 Opelousas St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-4173
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM
Faith Temple COGIC
3800 Hodges St.
Lake Charles, LA
View Map

Ivy Lee "Rat" Dean


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ivy Lee "Rat" Dean Obituary
Ivy Lee "Rat" Dean, 73, was born Oct. 30, 1946, in Lake Charles. He departed this life Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. His memory will be forever cherished by his children, Stanford Leonard Queen, Tammy Dean, Tommy Dean Sr., Curtis West, David West, Kendra Nubine, Eric Brown, Damien Bowman; daughters-in-law, Nicole Dean, Timecko West and Shatina Brown; his wife, Betty Dean; brothers, Douglas Rankins, Jasper Rankins, London Rankins, Claude Barrimore Rankins, Archie Rankins III; sisters, Vera Rankins-Hadnot, Verna Rankins-McNulty, Angel Rankins-Gills, Fenecia Rankins-Williams; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren, as well as a host of other family and friends. His memorial service will be held 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Faith Temple COGIC, 3800 Hodges St., in Lake Charles, Pastor Horace Bernard. Pastor Isaiah Thibodeaux will officiate.
Published in American Press on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ivy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -