1/1
Ivy Nell Thomas Boada
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ivy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LAKE CHARLES – Ivy Nell Thomas Boada, born July 31, 1953 in Lake Charles, daughter of Junius "June" and Marie "Chi Chi" (Barrymore) Thomas, passed away in her residence on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the age of 66.
Ivy was a graduate of LaGrange High and McNeese State University. She retired after working several years in furniture sales. Ivy enjoyed cleaning, cooking and tending to her pet, Charley.
Survivors are her husband, Richard Boada; son, David Black (Crissy); brothers, Danny and Gary Thomas; brothers-in-law, Al and Bill Boada. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Sherry Matteson; mother-in-law, Sarah Boada; father-in-law, Hernando Boada.
Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Private memorial services will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
(337) 582-2291
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved