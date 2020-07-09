LAKE CHARLES – Ivy Nell Thomas Boada, born July 31, 1953 in Lake Charles, daughter of Junius "June" and Marie "Chi Chi" (Barrymore) Thomas, passed away in her residence on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the age of 66.

Ivy was a graduate of LaGrange High and McNeese State University. She retired after working several years in furniture sales. Ivy enjoyed cleaning, cooking and tending to her pet, Charley.

Survivors are her husband, Richard Boada; son, David Black (Crissy); brothers, Danny and Gary Thomas; brothers-in-law, Al and Bill Boada. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Sherry Matteson; mother-in-law, Sarah Boada; father-in-law, Hernando Boada.

Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Private memorial services will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store