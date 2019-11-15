|
|
Jack H. Peck Sr., a resident of Westlake, died Nov. 13, 2019, at the age of 92. Jack was born Sept. 24, 1927, in Beaumont, Texas. He was the son of Ella Hulin Peck and George Peck.
He leaves his wife of 71 years, Jeanette Hudspeth Peck; children, Jay (Sandy) Peck, Janice (Bob) Hardey and Jeanna (Randy) Williams; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He attended USL in Lafayette for two years and joined the Navy at 19 in 1946 and was honorably discharged in 1952. He retired from Cities Service Oil Refinery with 35 years of service at the age of 55. Jack enjoyed fishing, golfing, dancing, and was an avid wood carver. Paw Paw Peck will be remembered for his wit and humor and will be lovingly missed.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, from noon until 3 p.m. with a rosary to be prayed at 2:30 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake. Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Westlake.
Published in American Press on Nov. 15, 2019