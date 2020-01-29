|
|
Jack Hebert, age 86, of Hackberry, La., passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, with his loving wife by his side. Jack was born on June 12, 1933, in Carlyss, La.
Jack retired from PPG after 25 plus years as a Pipe Fitter. Jack also owned and operated Dugas Landing in Hackberry. He loved to hunt and enjoyed fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Junius and Eve Dugas Hebert; a brother, Evans Hebert; and a sister, Jimmie Ruth Thibodeaux.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Inez Miller of Hackberry; son, Glenn Hebert of Texas City, Texas; a daughter, Gwen Bourgeois and husband Tim of Friendswood, Texas; stepsons, Lyndon and Terry Miller, both of Sulphur; three grandchildren, Megan Morales and husband Pedro "P.J.", Morgan Bourgeois and Marley Bourgeois; three great-grandchildren, Mason, Aidan and Jake; a sister, Una Mae Rollins of Carlyss; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 - 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in St. Peter Catholic Church Hall in Hackberry. A rosary will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Visitation will resume at 8:30 a.m. on Friday until service time.
Funeral service will be held at St. Peter Catholic Hall at 10 a.m. with Pastor Stephen Kelly officiating. Burial will follow in Hackberry Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Jan. 29, 2020