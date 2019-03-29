Jackie "Honi" Perry Arceneaux, 86, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in her home surrounded by her family.

A lifelong Sulphur resident, she was a member of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church serving as an Eucharistic Minister and was a longtime member of the Catholic Daughters of America. She loved singing and was the first girl to sing live on KPLC TV in 1947. Jackie worked for the City of Sulphur for 20 years. Jackie and Philip had attended school together since the first grade and they met again at SHS Class of 1950 reunion planning party. A year later they found themselves walking down the aisle in Las Vegas with Elvis singing "Love Me Tender." They began traveling with their camper for 22 years, visiting Alaska, and the lower 48 states and several Providences of Canada. In 2008 the couple visited Italy and were in the audience for Pope Benedict.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 22 years, Philip Arceneaux; three children, Milton Dean Perry of Oak Grove, Ky., Leticia Gay Perry of Westminster, Colo., and Ada Renee Perry Eades of Katy, Texas; ten grandchildren; and fifteen great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband of 32 years, H. Burnell Perry; son, Huey Brently Perry; and sister, Jane Abshire Hebert.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. The Rev. Paul Jussen, M.S. will officiate. Burial will follow at Mimosa Pines Cemetery in Carlyss. The Rev. Paul Jussen, M.S. will officiate. Visitation will be held in Hixson Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home Friday 3-9 p.m. with at recitation of the Rosary at 6:30 p.m. and will resume at 9 a.m. Saturday until leaving for the church at 10:30 a.m. Published in American Press on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary