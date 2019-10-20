|
VINTON – Jackie R. LeBrun Sr., 80, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 in a local hospital.
Mr. LeBrun was raised in Edgerly and was a resident of Vinton most of his life. He retired from Levingston Shipyard in Orange, TX where he worked 19 years. He was a US Marine Corps veteran and a lifetime member of the Boilermakers Union. In his younger years he enjoyed flying and earned his private pilot's license in the 1970's. He enjoyed attending the horse races and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Loretta LeBrun; 3 children, Debbie Wilfer of Lake Charles, Jackie LeBrun Jr. (Sheramie) of Vinton, Mary LeBrun (Brent) of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Alicia Fontenot, Brooke Arceneaux, Breanne Landry, Logan Planchard, Timothy Planchard, James Planchard, Devon LeBrun, Dawson LeBrun; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Benjamin and Julian. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Cindy Landry; son-in-law, Randy Wilfer Sr.; sisters, Stella LeBrun and Mary Ann Lebrun; mother, Ethel Webb; and father, Roy LeBrun.
His funeral will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, in Hixson Funeral Home of Vinton. The Rev. Russell Beard will officiate. Burial will be in Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly. Visitation is from 4-9 p.m. Monday with a Rosary service at 6 p.m., and from 9 a.m. until time of service Tuesday in the funeral home. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at Hixsonfuneralhomes.com
Published in American Press on Oct. 21, 2019