Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hixson Funeral Home-Vinton
1420 Fancher
Vinton, LA 70668
(337) 625-9171
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home-Vinton
1420 Fancher
Vinton, LA 70668
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home-Vinton
1420 Fancher
Vinton, LA 70668
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home-Vinton
1420 Fancher
Vinton, LA 70668
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home-Vinton
1420 Fancher
Vinton, LA 70668
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jackie LeBrun Sr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jackie R. LeBrun Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jackie R. LeBrun Sr. Obituary
VINTON – Jackie R. LeBrun Sr., 80, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 in a local hospital.
Mr. LeBrun was raised in Edgerly and was a resident of Vinton most of his life. He retired from Levingston Shipyard in Orange, TX where he worked 19 years. He was a US Marine Corps veteran and a lifetime member of the Boilermakers Union. In his younger years he enjoyed flying and earned his private pilot's license in the 1970's. He enjoyed attending the horse races and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Loretta LeBrun; 3 children, Debbie Wilfer of Lake Charles, Jackie LeBrun Jr. (Sheramie) of Vinton, Mary LeBrun (Brent) of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Alicia Fontenot, Brooke Arceneaux, Breanne Landry, Logan Planchard, Timothy Planchard, James Planchard, Devon LeBrun, Dawson LeBrun; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Benjamin and Julian. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Cindy Landry; son-in-law, Randy Wilfer Sr.; sisters, Stella LeBrun and Mary Ann Lebrun; mother, Ethel Webb; and father, Roy LeBrun.
His funeral will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, in Hixson Funeral Home of Vinton. The Rev. Russell Beard will officiate. Burial will be in Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly. Visitation is from 4-9 p.m. Monday with a Rosary service at 6 p.m., and from 9 a.m. until time of service Tuesday in the funeral home. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at Hixsonfuneralhomes.com
Published in American Press on Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jackie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now