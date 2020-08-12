Jacob Boyd Miles, 68, a resident of Lake Charles, passed from this life on Aug. 10, 2020, in the comfort of his home.

Boyd was best known as "Big Chief." He was known for being plain-spoken and candid in his opinion. He sold boats for a number of years and later managed Action Tire Shop in Lake Charles. He formerly owned and operated Lake Charles Drag Way at Chenault and B & H Performance. He loved riding around in his 1957 Chevrolet Wagon call "The Black Molly." He was a regular patron at Rush Lounge in the Golden Nugget and had a chair at the bar reserved just for him. Boyd was a member of St. Henry's Catholic Church and was in regular attendance at Mass.

Mr. Miles was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Myrtie Sepulvado Miles; and a sister, Mary Helen Miles.

Boyd leaves to cherish his memory his son, Jake Harper and wife Sarah Harper; grandchildren, Zoe Harper, Kaley Harper, and Jacob James Harper; siblings, Andy Miles and wife Debbie, David Miles and wife Petey, Audrey Miles and companion Kimbo, Peggy Thibodeaux and husband Darrell, Phyliss Miles-Bougie and wife Regina, and Bradly Miles and wife Tammy; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. A prayer service will be held at 6 p.m. Monsignor Charles Dubois will lead the prayer service. Mr. Miles' cremation has been entrusted to Lakeside Funeral Home. A celebration his life will be held at a later date at Club Bilbo.

In accordance with current COVID-19 regulations, attendance will be limited, and mask are required for entry into the funeral home.

