1/1
Jacob Boyd Miles
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacob's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacob Boyd Miles, 68, a resident of Lake Charles, passed from this life on Aug. 10, 2020, in the comfort of his home.
Boyd was best known as "Big Chief." He was known for being plain-spoken and candid in his opinion. He sold boats for a number of years and later managed Action Tire Shop in Lake Charles. He formerly owned and operated Lake Charles Drag Way at Chenault and B & H Performance. He loved riding around in his 1957 Chevrolet Wagon call "The Black Molly." He was a regular patron at Rush Lounge in the Golden Nugget and had a chair at the bar reserved just for him. Boyd was a member of St. Henry's Catholic Church and was in regular attendance at Mass.
Mr. Miles was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Myrtie Sepulvado Miles; and a sister, Mary Helen Miles.
Boyd leaves to cherish his memory his son, Jake Harper and wife Sarah Harper; grandchildren, Zoe Harper, Kaley Harper, and Jacob James Harper; siblings, Andy Miles and wife Debbie, David Miles and wife Petey, Audrey Miles and companion Kimbo, Peggy Thibodeaux and husband Darrell, Phyliss Miles-Bougie and wife Regina, and Bradly Miles and wife Tammy; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. A prayer service will be held at 6 p.m. Monsignor Charles Dubois will lead the prayer service. Mr. Miles' cremation has been entrusted to Lakeside Funeral Home. A celebration his life will be held at a later date at Club Bilbo.
In accordance with current COVID-19 regulations, attendance will be limited, and mask are required for entry into the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Lakeside Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Prayer Service
06:00 PM
Lakeside Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lakeside Funeral Home
340 E Prien Lake Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 656-2628
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lakeside Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved