Jacob Matthew Banasiak
Jacob Matthew Banasiak, 28, a resident of Lake Charles, passed from this life on May 18, 2020.
"Jake" or "country" as he was known was a loving father, son, brother and devoted friend. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and rode his Harley-Davidson often and loved hunting. He will be remembered for his unique sense of humor and his devotion and loyalty to his family and friends. Country was a "Motor Head" and diesel mechanic.
He was preceded in death by his father, Brian Banasiak; and uncle, Nick Banasiak.
He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Harlee Banasiak; mother; Caroline Marie Banasiak; three brothers, Ryan Janz, Jeremiah Banasiak and wife Melissa and Joshua Banasiak; uncles, Tim Banasiak, Bill Janz, John Janz and Joseph Janz; one aunt, Kathy Janz; dear friend, Michelle Valenti; the mother of his daughter, Sara DeBock; and a host of dear friends he made along life's journey.
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 22, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and again on Saturday, May 23, 2020, from 9 until 10 a.m. in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. A celebration of Jacob's life will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. Cremation will follow the service.
Memories and words of comfort maybes shared with the family at www.lakesidefh.com.

Published in American Press on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Lakeside Funeral Home
MAY
23
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Lakeside Funeral Home
MAY
23
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Lakeside Funeral Home
