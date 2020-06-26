

Proctor's Mortuary - Beaumont - Beaumont

Beaumont, TX

June 24, 2020

A person that departs from this life never truly leave, for they are still alive in our hearts, through us they live on. May fond memories of Jackie bring you comfort. May God's love and mercy be bestowed upon you and your family. Our thought and prayers are with you and your family. Sincere condolences to the family.

NOBLE GUILLORY

Friend