Jacqueline Bilbo Mason
1956 - 2020
Jacqueline Bilbo Mason, 64, of Lake Charles, La., passed June 15, 2020.
Service will be June 27, 2020, at House of Prayer MBC in Beaumont, Texas, at 10 a.m. and New Emmanuel Baptist Church in Lake Charles, La., at 2 p.m. A Public Viewing will be held one hour before each home going service. Interment will be in Combre Funeral Park in Lake Charles, La.
Cherishing her memories are children, Moni (Aaron) Mason, Jamal (Anisha) Mason, Ijahmaan Mason, Adriana (Ricardo) Mason, Adrian Mason; grandchildren, Olajawon Mason, Mya Mason, Julius Bell, Ja'Naia Mason, Jayla Mason, Jayani Mason, Jamal Mason Jr., Faith Mason; siblings, Mary Carter, Jewel Simon, George Bilbo, Linda Bilbo, Raymond (Toni) Bilbo; as well as three great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Published in American Press on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Viewing
09:00 AM
House of Prayer MBC
JUN
27
Viewing
01:00 PM
New Emmanuel Baptist Church
JUN
27
Service
10:00 AM
House of Prayer MBC
JUN
27
Service
02:00 PM
New Emmanuel Baptist Church
June 25, 2020
"She Will Always Be Remembered!" As you share the stories and the memories of how she lived her life and how very much she meant, may you find comfort. And throughout this difficult time, may you also know the deep sympathy and concern that is felt for the entire family. Rest in Heaven, my childhood classmate. LCHS Class of 1974.
Loretta Gallien
Classmate
June 24, 2020

June 24, 2020
A person that departs from this life never truly leave, for they are still alive in our hearts, through us they live on. May fond memories of Jackie bring you comfort. May God's love and mercy be bestowed upon you and your family. Our thought and prayers are with you and your family. Sincere condolences to the family.
