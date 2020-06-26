Jacqueline Bilbo Mason, 64, of Lake Charles, La., passed June 15, 2020.
Service will be June 27, 2020, at House of Prayer MBC in Beaumont, Texas, at 10 a.m. and New Emmanuel Baptist Church in Lake Charles, La., at 2 p.m. A Public Viewing will be held one hour before each home going service. Interment will be in Combre Funeral Park in Lake Charles, La.
Cherishing her memories are children, Moni (Aaron) Mason, Jamal (Anisha) Mason, Ijahmaan Mason, Adriana (Ricardo) Mason, Adrian Mason; grandchildren, Olajawon Mason, Mya Mason, Julius Bell, Ja'Naia Mason, Jayla Mason, Jayani Mason, Jamal Mason Jr., Faith Mason; siblings, Mary Carter, Jewel Simon, George Bilbo, Linda Bilbo, Raymond (Toni) Bilbo; as well as three great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in American Press on Jun. 26, 2020.