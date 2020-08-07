Jacqueline Rose Vitatoe, "Miss V", 65, was born Jan. 8, 1955, in Orange, Texas, to Lloyd Jackson and Earline King. Born in Orange, Texas, she resided in Lake Charles most of her life, where she was a graduate of Marion High School and Grambling State University. She was a retired employee of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Departement after 30 years of service. She departed this life Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at 9:15 a.m. She leaves to cherish her memories, two daughters, Ebone and Sharde Vitatoe; one son, Theral King; two sisters, Gina L Bell and Sandra Carter; five brothers, Jerry Geter, Michael Jackson, Joseph, Jerry and Samuel Joe Bell; 12 grandchildren, Margan Lewis, Keashua, Kera, Alissa and Kamron Vitatoe, Eric J. Davis, Amaya and Jani Daigle, Deven Durousseau Jr., Ricky Bernard Jr., Brooklyn Brooks, and Theral King Jr.; two great-grandchildren, Byron January III and Nala Lewis. She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Geter; and two sisters, Shelia King and Kathy Bell. Her visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, from noon with her funeral following at 2 p.m. at The Lord's Outreach, Pastor Russell Benoit. The Rev. Denver Lassien will officiate.

