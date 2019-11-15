|
Jacquelyn Marie Williams, 52, departed this life on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Christus St. Patrick Hospital in Lake Charles, La. She was born March 30, 1967, to Robert L. Williams Sr., and Sylvia Thomas in Lake Charles, La. She worked with the school board as an elementary teacher for 26 years in Acadia Parish and Calcasieu Parish. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at 9 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. at Bethel Metropolitan Baptist Church, Pastor Clyde Lewis, officiating. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Nov. 15, 2019