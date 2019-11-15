Home

POWERED BY

Services
KINGS FUNERAL HOME
1611 HWY 14
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-7729
For more information about
Jacquelyn Williams
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethel Metropolitan Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel Metropolitan Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacquelyn Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacquelyn Marie Williams


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacquelyn Marie Williams Obituary
Jacquelyn Marie Williams, 52, departed this life on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Christus St. Patrick Hospital in Lake Charles, La. She was born March 30, 1967, to Robert L. Williams Sr., and Sylvia Thomas in Lake Charles, La. She worked with the school board as an elementary teacher for 26 years in Acadia Parish and Calcasieu Parish. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at 9 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. at Bethel Metropolitan Baptist Church, Pastor Clyde Lewis, officiating. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacquelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -