Jameeka Adia Pierre, 36, departed this life on June 15, 2019. Jameeka was born on Aug. 24, 1982, in Yokosuka, Japan, to Victoria Chenier Pierre and the late James Pierre Jr. Jameeka's departure to her eternal home in Heaven left sadness in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

She was affectionately known as "Meeka" to her family and friends. She was a 2001 graduate of LaGrange High School and was currently employed at Christus Ochsner-Lake Area Hospital as a Food Service Worker for 11 years.

Jameeka took such pride in her job. She loved the interaction with people and the pure joy that a friendly "hello" could bring. Her contagious smile and genuine kindness will forever remain in the lives she touched.

Jameeka leaves to cherish her precious memories, her mother, Victoria Chenier Pierre; her sisters, Chivonne Pierre Williams (Shane) and Mariah Pierre; a niece and nephew, Madison and Cameron Williams, all of Lake Charles; uncles, Ben, Jude, Paul, Rodney, Roland, Oral, Ernest, Jimmie, Roger, and Wayne; aunts, Marie, Shawnette, Ann, Genet, Linda, Merle, Monica, Sandra, Erica, Ann Marie, Anastasia, Vanessa, and the late Brigette; godparents, Ben and Ann Chenier; friend, Amy (Keedy) Williams; and a host of cousins, relatives, and friends.

Meeka was preceded in death by her father; and both sets of grandparents.

A funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Father Wayne LeBleu will officiate. Interment will follow in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin on Saturday in the funeral home from 9 a.m. until leaving for the church at 12:30 p.m. Any tributes honoring her life will begin at 10:30 a.m. followed by a rosary beginning at 11:30 a.m.