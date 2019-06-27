Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Jameeka Pierre
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Rosary
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jameeka Pierre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jameeka Adia Pierre


1982 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jameeka Adia Pierre Obituary
Jameeka Adia Pierre, 36, departed this life on June 15, 2019. Jameeka was born on Aug. 24, 1982, in Yokosuka, Japan, to Victoria Chenier Pierre and the late James Pierre Jr. Jameeka's departure to her eternal home in Heaven left sadness in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.
She was affectionately known as "Meeka" to her family and friends. She was a 2001 graduate of LaGrange High School and was currently employed at Christus Ochsner-Lake Area Hospital as a Food Service Worker for 11 years.
Jameeka took such pride in her job. She loved the interaction with people and the pure joy that a friendly "hello" could bring. Her contagious smile and genuine kindness will forever remain in the lives she touched.
Jameeka leaves to cherish her precious memories, her mother, Victoria Chenier Pierre; her sisters, Chivonne Pierre Williams (Shane) and Mariah Pierre; a niece and nephew, Madison and Cameron Williams, all of Lake Charles; uncles, Ben, Jude, Paul, Rodney, Roland, Oral, Ernest, Jimmie, Roger, and Wayne; aunts, Marie, Shawnette, Ann, Genet, Linda, Merle, Monica, Sandra, Erica, Ann Marie, Anastasia, Vanessa, and the late Brigette; godparents, Ben and Ann Chenier; friend, Amy (Keedy) Williams; and a host of cousins, relatives, and friends.
Meeka was preceded in death by her father; and both sets of grandparents.
A funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Father Wayne LeBleu will officiate. Interment will follow in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin on Saturday in the funeral home from 9 a.m. until leaving for the church at 12:30 p.m. Any tributes honoring her life will begin at 10:30 a.m. followed by a rosary beginning at 11:30 a.m.
Published in American Press on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now