|
|
James "Jimmy" Alcee Benoit Sr., 89, of Vinton, passed away in Lufkin, Texas, on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Jimmy traveled extensively as a pipefitter, but Vinton was "home" where he raised his family. Jimmy loved fishing and spent his final years at his beloved home on Toledo Bend Lake. He was an avid football and boxing fan. He will be remembered for his sharp wit, frank nature and keen sense of humor.
He was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Eraste Benoit; wife, Mary Broussard Benoit; his first wife and mother of his children, Marion Benoit; and his brother, E.J. Benoit Jr.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, James Alcee Benoit Jr. and wife Peggy of Vinton, Randy Paul Benoit of Crowley, Beverly Moore and husband Darrell of Buna, Texas, Christopher Benoit of Vinton, Sara Jo Green and husband John of Lake Charles, and William Rennie Benoit and wife Susan of Hemphill, Texas; eight grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Funeral service for Jimmy will be held at Hixson Funeral Home of Vinton. Visitation will be held between 4 - 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, and resume Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. The funeral will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, and Minister Dawn Welborn will officiate. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in Lake Charles.
Published in American Press on Sept. 10, 2019