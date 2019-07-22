James Allen Smith, age 75, of Westlake, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes in his home on July 18, 2019.

James was born on May 23,1944 in Delhi, La., He graduated from Westlake High School in 1962. In his early years he worked as a welder and pipefitter out of Local 106 and later moved into construction management and pipe design engineering and drafting. All through the years he had a side business, passion, and hobby in his backyard workshop repairing and building/rebuilding racecars and later transitioning to lawnmowers.

He could fix, repair, or build anything. He married Sadie Ellen Brewer on May 31, 1964 and enjoyed 55 years of marriage. He built the house they have lived in the for the last 51 years and took pride in and enjoyed keeping the yard beautiful. It looked like a southern living magazine for many years. He also enjoyed drag racing, sleeping, eating sweets, and eating his wife's wonderful cooking. He ate breakfast at McDonalds every morning for many years and made many good friends along the way.

James is survived by his wife, Sadie Brewer Smith, of Westlake; his son, Dr. Chet A. Smith (Jackie), of Covington, LA, daughter Cindy L. Rose (David) of Sacramento, CA, son Chuck F. Smith of Westlake, LA, brothers Ronald L. Smith (Kari), Aubrey I. Smith (Molly), sister Patricia A. Anderson and sister in law Belinda K. Smith. He also has three precious grandchildren Dr. Joel C Smith of Reno, Nevada, Sarah A. Smith of Long Beach, MS, and Sadie J. Rose of Sacramento, CA. He is preceded in death by his parents Mr. & Mrs. Aubrey M. Smith, sister Janice Smith Coburn and brother Gerald M Smith.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at Hixson Funeral Home in Westlake. Visitation will resume 10 a.m. Monday until time of service.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Hixson Funeral Chapel in Westlake. Rev. Steve Bennett will officiate. Burial will follow in Westlake Memorial Park Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hixsonwestlake.com for the Smith family. Published in American Press on July 22, 2019