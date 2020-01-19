Home

Graveside service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Prien Memorial Park Cemetery
James Anthony "Chachi" Sonnier Jr


1975 - 2020
James Anthony "Chachi" Sonnier Jr Obituary
James "Chachi" Anthony Sonnier Jr., 44, of Lake Charles, La., returned home Jan. 12, 2020.
James was born on Feb. 10, 1975, in Lake Charles, La. He was a lifelong resident of Southwest Louisiana and attended Sam Houston High school. James was a construction worker and a proud member of the Catholic Faith.
Those left to cherish his memories are father, James A. Sonnier Sr. and wife Connie of Lake Charles, La.; mother, Susan Kibodeaux Rice of Moss Bluff, La.; daughter, Penelope Townsend of Moss Bluff, La.; sister, Mistie Rice Babin of Baton Rouge, La.; nephew, Beau Babin of Baton Rouge, La.; stepsister, Jamie Doggett of Center, Texas; uncle, Wesley Sonnier Jr. of Lake Charles, La.; aunts, Judy Miller and husband Dale of Merryville, La., Dorothy Willis of Moss Bluff, La., Pearl Prejean of Moss Bluff, La.; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Wesley Sonnier Sr. and Lena T. Sonnier; and maternal grandparents, Rufus and Beatrice Kibodeaux.
A graveside service will be held at Prien Memorial Park Cemetery at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Published in American Press on Jan. 19, 2020
