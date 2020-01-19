|
|
James "Chachi" Anthony Sonnier Jr., 44, of Lake Charles, La., returned home Jan. 12, 2020.
James was born on Feb. 10, 1975, in Lake Charles, La. He was a lifelong resident of Southwest Louisiana and attended Sam Houston High school. James was a construction worker and a proud member of the Catholic Faith.
Those left to cherish his memories are father, James A. Sonnier Sr. and wife Connie of Lake Charles, La.; mother, Susan Kibodeaux Rice of Moss Bluff, La.; daughter, Penelope Townsend of Moss Bluff, La.; sister, Mistie Rice Babin of Baton Rouge, La.; nephew, Beau Babin of Baton Rouge, La.; stepsister, Jamie Doggett of Center, Texas; uncle, Wesley Sonnier Jr. of Lake Charles, La.; aunts, Judy Miller and husband Dale of Merryville, La., Dorothy Willis of Moss Bluff, La., Pearl Prejean of Moss Bluff, La.; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Wesley Sonnier Sr. and Lena T. Sonnier; and maternal grandparents, Rufus and Beatrice Kibodeaux.
A graveside service will be held at Prien Memorial Park Cemetery at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Published in American Press on Jan. 19, 2020