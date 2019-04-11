James Barry Oakley, 96, passed away April 8, 2019, at his home. Jim was born Feb. 15, 1923 to Eloise and Edward B. Oakley in Montgomery, Ala. After graduating from Lanier High School, Jim joined the Army Air Corps in 1943 and served in WWII as a B-17 bomber pilot. Based in England, he completed 26 bombing missions over Germany as part of the 305th Bomb Group.

Jim returned from the war and married the love of his life, Frances Patton; they were married 54 years. The return to civilian life took Jim first to LSU, where he earned his mechanical engineering degree, and then to Lake Charles, where he worked for Olin Corporation before retiring. During his 68 years as a resident of Lake Charles, served as Port Engineer, as Management Specialist to the Mayor and was a member of Calcasieu Masonic Lodge F and AM. During retirement years, Jim volunteered at Abraham's Tent and was a dedicated member of Mended Hearts. He spent many years writing editorials for the Lake Charles American Press; it brought him great joy to be a voice from the Greatest Generation.

Jim and Frances were charter members of St. Michael's Episcopal Church, where he was an active member serving on the Vestry and as Junior Warden.

Jim is survived by his two daughters, Pam Oakley David (Dick) and Kitty Oakley Bleich (John), and his brother, Edward Oakley (Lucy). He has six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. In addition, he is also survived by his companion cat, Aflac.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Frances, and his brother, Charles (Pat).

Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1:45 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Johnson Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Friday at St. Michael's and All Angels Episcopal Church. Burial will follow the service at Highland Memory Gardens. Rev. Seth Donald and The Very Rev. Kyle Seage will officiate.

As a veteran of WWII, Jim's parting quote.."Kilroy was here!"

Memorial donations may be made to the . Published in American Press on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary