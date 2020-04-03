|
|
Major James Bennett Lewis III, (Ret) US Air Force Reserve, 90, died peacefully in his sleep April 1, 2020, in assisted living in Lake Charles, La.
Born July 22, 1929, in Jackson Miss., Ben graduated from Utica High School and Millsaps College, then earned mathematics master degrees from Louisiana State University and University of Alabama. He taught at McNeese State University from 1957 until his retirement in 1991.
Maj. Lewis was a proud Korean Conflict Veteran. He joined the Air Force on the second day of its existence and worked at office jobs critical to the establishment of the service branch. He graduated from Officer's Candidate School in 1951, with stations in San Antonio, Texas, Indianapolis, Ind., and Marietta, Ga. Honorable discharge followed the 1953 Armistice, and he continued in the Air Force Reserves until his full military retirement. The Air Force capped his career with a one-year teaching math at the US Air Force Academy, which Major Lewis considered a lifetime career honor.
At Millsaps, Ben met Doris Ann Barlow, his beloved wife of 68 years. Ben took pride in his family, and is survived by his wife; three children, Cynthia A. Lewis of Kingsport, Tenn., Clifton Lewis and wife Macrina of Port Townsend, Wash., and Laura Lewis Gibson and husband John of Lake Charles, La.; grandchildren are Rachel Lewis Dovey (Michael), Emilia Lewis Anderson (Joseph), Basil Edward Lewis, Angelle Stelly Boettner, Ryan David Stelly and Cameron Campbell Gibson; great-grandchildren are Edith Dovey, Jacob Dovey, Kaylee Boettner, Benjamin Boettner and Claire Boettner.
Ben was predeceased by mother, Frances Burnet Lewis Fisher of Utica, Miss.; father, James Bennett Lewis . of Brookhaven, Miss.; stepfather, Emery Franklin Fisher of Edwards, Miss.; and sister Linda Fisher Kremer of Utica, Miss.
A lifelong Methodist, Ben was a member of University United Methodist Church since 1960. He was active in Lions Club and the American Legion. In retirement, he was among the first men to join the Pink Ladies in serving Memorial Hospital. He loved reading, storytelling, holding his babies, his yard, long road trips, cheering every McNeese Cowboy sports team and his beloved Houston Astros, and special occasions at Pat's of Henderson.
The family is grateful for loving service from the care teams of The Gardens and Guardian House, Evangeline Home Care, and Amedisys Hospice. The family extends condolences to every team member who cared for "Mr. Ben" in his final days.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to University United Methodist Church of Lake Charles, La., the Methodist Children's Home, or Bear Creek Cemetery Association, 10937 Tank Road Crystal Springs, MS 39059.
Memorial service will be held when Covid-19 rules expire. Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles serves the family.
Published in American Press on Apr. 3, 2020