James Landreneau
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
James Burton "Jim" Landreneau


1934 - 2019
James Burton "Jim" Landreneau Obituary
James "Jim" Burton Landreneau, 85, passed away peacefully at his residence on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.
Jim was born on June 19, 1934, to Louie and Ada Landreneau in Vidrine, La. He will be remembered as a loving man who enjoyed spending time with his family and friend, cooking, playing cards, working in his yard and of course watching the New Orleans Saints. He will also be remembered for his big heart, amazing smile and quirky sense of humor. One of his favorite pastimes was picking and teasing with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren but his favorite was almost anything that was spent doing with the love of his life, Pat.
He retired from Firestone Complete Auto Care Store as the Service Manager after 30 years in 1989 then went to work for Gary Filtration/Lake Charles Filtration until January 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Patricia "Pat" Landreneau; children, Rachelle Lomonaco (Dino), Steve Landreneau (Susan) and Scott Landreneau; grandchildren, Mandie, Michael, Kayla, Brittany, Alison, Ryan and Brooke; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Pearl LaFleur; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters; two brothers; and daughter-in-law, Kim Landreneau.
His funeral service will be held at Johnson Funeral Home on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at 2 p.m. The Rev. Ronnie Estes will officiate. Burial will take place in Consolata Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home on Friday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Published in American Press on Oct. 31, 2019
