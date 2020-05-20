James Carl Newton, was born on Aug. 9, 1929, in Lake Charles, La., to Reed Thomas and Mary Victoria Newton.

Jimmy died on Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Niota, Tenn., at the home of his son Reed T. Newton.

Jimmy served in the U.S. Army as a Corporal during the Korean War and was honorably discharged. Jimmy had a great work ethic you do not see anymore. After his service, he went to work for Pure Oil which was later bought out by Union Oil. Jimmy retired at age 55 from Union Oil. He then went to work for his son-in -law, Tommy Quirk.

Jimmy raised his family in Sweetlake and after retirement moved to his camp in Hemphill, Texas. Then several years ago he moved to Tennessee to live with Reed and his wife Angie.

Jimmy's Daddy was a carpenter and Jimmy inherited that trait. He was extremely creative and could build you anything from nothing (like his shovel birds). He was a true Jack of all trades. Jimmy loved yard sales and "passing a good time." He was an old school gentleman cowboy who stood up for his country, his family, and his Creator. Jimmy was never confrontational but he wouldn't back down either. He was never loud, but he always made sure he was heard. He was loved, admired, and respected by all who knew him. He always showed up to help when you least expected it. He respected all and took no disrespect.

Jimmy is survived by his sons, Reed T. Newton and his wife Angie, and Daniel Lonthier; sister-in-law, Suzie Janice; and brother-in-law, Floyd Trahan (Yvonne); numerous cousins, godchildren, nieces and nephews; grandchildren, Stephanie Landreneau, Jessica Lonthier, Sara Rose Bercier, Rachel Miller and Hunter Lonthier; Cory Newton, Chalanda Samec, Paige Hooper; Amanda Brassieur and Allen Stoddard; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Landreneau; Phil Trahan and Ben Lonthier; Gracie, Charlie and Rose Bercier; Brooke and Brayden Newton; Terry Lee Rose III; Braxton and Kailee Samec; Ethan and Samantha Brassieur; Madison and Colin Stoddard; Peyton and Grayson Hooper; and from Tennessee, grandson Aaron Newton and granddaughter Lisa Miller; and great-grandchildren, Winston, Colton, Magnus and Leiana Miller.

He was predeceased by his wife of many years, Rosa Trahan Newton; daughter, Ramona O. Quirk; sons, Roland Lonthier and Noland Lonthier. He was the baby of 11 children and the last surviving sibling. He was predeceased by sisters, June Hamilton, Ella Williams, Leila Joystead, Mabel Moss and Ruby Nunez; and brothers, A.C., T-Bud, Fred, Lee and Reed.

Jimmy cannot be replaced, but we would do him justice to try our best to be like him. He was one heck of a man.

There will be a gathering of family and friends at Johnson's Funeral Home on May 21, 2020, from 4 – 8 p.m. Jimmy will be buried next to his beloved Rosie at Highland Memorial Cemetery during a family graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to help defray expenses.

